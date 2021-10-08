UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Congratulates Japanese Counterpart On Assuming Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated on Friday his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on taking office and expressed a desire to work together to move forward with bilateral cooperation

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated on Friday his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on taking office and expressed a desire to work together to move forward with bilateral cooperation.

"Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan.

I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Kishida took office on Monday, after winning a Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. The vote came after his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, announced his decision to step down.

The 100th prime minister of Japan has already held phone calls with the leaders of Australia, China, Russia and the United States.

