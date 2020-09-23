UrduPoint.com
Indian Prime Minister To Hold Online Talks With Sri Lankan Counterpart Sept 26 - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Indian Prime Minister to Hold Online Talks With Sri Lankan Counterpart Sept 26 - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa, will hold online negotiations on Saturday to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka will hold a Virtual Bilateral Summit on 26 September 2020.

The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship soon after the Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka and in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries," the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Sri Lanka held parliamentary elections in early August. The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna political party, also known as People's Front, secured victory by gaining almost 60 percent of the vote.

