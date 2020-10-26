UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 7,909,959, Death Toll 119,014

Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,909,959 as 45,148 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Monday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,909,959 as 45,148 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry on Monday.

The death toll surged to 119,014, with 480 deaths recorded since Sunday morning.

This is the first time in nearly four months when new cases per day have fallen below 50,000-mark and deaths per day below 500 in the country.

Still there are 653,717 active COVID-19 cases in the country. In all 7,137,228 people have been successfully cured.

For nearly a month the COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a downward trend, as this is the fourth consecutive day when the number of active cases has been below the 700,000-mark in the country.

On Saturday the total number of people cured crossed the 7-million mark.

Indian Government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Sunday a total of 103,462,778 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 939,309 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

Last week, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned the citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines and be safe from the pandemic.

He had suggested that adequate care should be taken by the countrymen amid the ongoing festive season when large crowds are witnessed in market areas.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi had appealed to all the countrymen to wear masks while venturing out of homes, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing.

