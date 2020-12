(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he discussed global developments and "current concerns" with his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne.

"Just finished a conversation with Australian FM @MarisePayne.

Reviewed regional and global developments and discussed our current concerns," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

In October, Jaishankar and Payne held a meeting in Tokyo on the sidelines of the Quad (Australia-India-Japan-US) foreign ministerial talks. They reviewed progress in bilateral relations.