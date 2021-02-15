UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Purchase Of MiG-29s, Su30MKIs At Advanced Stage Of Talks - Ambassador In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

India's Purchase of MiG-29s, Su30MKIs at Advanced Stage of Talks - Ambassador in Russia

The issue of India's purchase of additional batch of Russian fighters MiG-29 and Su30MKI is at an advanced stage of negotiations, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The issue of India's purchase of additional batch of Russian fighters MiG-29 and Su30MKI is at an advanced stage of negotiations, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Indian Defense Ministry said that the country's defense procurement council had approved the purchase of 21 MiG-29s from Russia and the modernization of 59 such fighters in the country's air force worth more than $984 million.

