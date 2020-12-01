UrduPoint.com
India's Vikrant Aircraft Carrier Completes Basin Trials - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:40 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) India has successfully completed basin trials of the indigenous aircraft carrier 1 (IAC 1) INS Vikrant, the official handle of Defence Public Relation Officer (PRO) for Kerala, under directorate of Public Relations of India's Ministry of Defence, has announced.

"Basin trials of the under construction #IAC1 conducted successfully @CSL, #Kochi on 30 Nov 20 in presence of VAdm AK Chawla, CinC #SNC and Shri Madhu Nair, CMD," a statement on the official PRO Defence Kochi Twitter page says.

The basin trials were held at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. Their completion means that the aircraft carrier is now ready to start the sea trials.

"#IAC1 project enters the final phase, sea trials expected early 2021," PRO Defence Kochi said on Twitter.

According to India's Defense Ministry, INS Vikrant successfully completed the pre-contractors sea trials in December 2019.

