Indonesia Plans To Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Day In July - Reports

Wed 09th June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Indonesia is determined to increase the pace of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to 1 million people per day in July, Indonesian news agency Antara reported on Wednesday, citing President Joko Widodo.

According to the report, Widodo said in a virtual press briefing that the country is able to reach 700,000 vaccinated people per day in June and increase the figure to 1 million people per day in July.

The Indonesian president reportedly made the statement after visiting a vaccination center in the southern city of Depok, which also has a drive-through service.

About 10,000 people have received their COVID-19 shots at that center, including educators, senior citizens and public service workers, according to the report.

As of Wednesday, Indonesia has registered nearly 1.9 million COVID-19 cases and more than 52,000 related deaths, which is one of the highest death tolls in the world. Over 18 million Indonesians have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and more than 11 million have been fully vaccinated.

