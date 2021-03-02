UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano Spews Nearly 3-Mile Ash Column Into Sky - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Sinabung volcano in Indonesia's North Sumatra province spewed a column of ash up to 3 miles into the sky on Tuesday, the local Tempo news outlet reported, citing the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia (PVMBG).

According to the media outlet, the volcano has been active since Monday and has repeatedly spewed columns of ash up to 0.6 miles.

At least 13 hot lava flows descended from the volcano on Tuesday morning.

There have been no immediate reports about evacuations or damage.

The 2,460-meter (8,530-feet) Sinabung was dormant for about four centuries before exploding in 2010. It has since sporadically been active.

Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic impact, as it is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a major area in the ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

