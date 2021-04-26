UrduPoint.com
Ingenuity Helicopter Develops Record Speed During 3d Flight On Mars - NASA

Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Ingenuity Helicopter Develops Record Speed During 3d Flight on Mars - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Ingenuity helicopter conducted its third test flight on Mars, outperforming all previously demonstrated speed and distance, NASA said on Sunday.

Ingenuity's second flight took place this past Thursday and the first flight on April 19.

"NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter continues to set records, flying faster and farther on Sunday, April 25, 2021 than in any tests it went through on Earth," the US space agency said.

The helicopter took off at 12:33 p.m. Mars time (05:31 GMT), rising 5 meters (16 feet), which is the same altitude as during the second flight. It went 50 meters (164 feet) at a maximum speed of 2 meters per second (6.6 feet per second).

NASA shared two fresh images from the Red Planet ” a black-and-white one taken by Ingenuity and one in color shot by the Perseverance rover.

