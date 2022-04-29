UrduPoint.com

Insurance Giant Allianz To Stop Insurance Of Hydrocarbons Production In Arctic In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Insurance Giant Allianz to Stop Insurance of Hydrocarbons Production in Arctic in 2023

Leading multinational insurance giant Allianz announced on Friday that it would halt investments and insurance of oil and gas exploitation in Arctic by the start of 2023 as part of its commitment to net-zero strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Leading multinational insurance giant Allianz announced on Friday that it would halt investments and insurance of oil and gas exploitation in Arctic by the start of 2023 as part of its commitment to net-zero strategy.

"As of January 1, 2023, Allianz will no longer invest in or underwrite new single-site or stand-alone oil and selected gas risks, oil and gas activities related to the Arctic and the Antarctic or extra-heavy oil and ultra-deep sea risks," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, by the start of 2025, the company will require hydrocarbon producers to provide strong commitments to become net-zero by 2050 as a pre-condition for insurance coverage of their companies.

The move should prompt world energy sector to accelerate decarbonization and support net-zero transition, the company added.

The Arctic is a very promising hydrocarbon production region with large gas and oil reserves. Companies from different countries such as Russia, Norway, the United States and Canada are developing gas and oil fields in the Arctic zone.

The Allianz Group, founded in Germany in 1890, is one of the leading providers of insurance and financial services in the world.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada Norway Company Oil Germany United States January Gas From

Recent Stories

Mental health included in 130 non-infectious disea ..

Mental health included in 130 non-infectious diseases

23 seconds ago
 MD SSWMB seeks better sanitation arrangements on E ..

MD SSWMB seeks better sanitation arrangements on Eid-ul-fitr prayers

25 seconds ago
 FCCI Chief congratulates Asim Ahmad on assuming of ..

FCCI Chief congratulates Asim Ahmad on assuming office of Chairman FBR

26 seconds ago
 Kremlin Spokesman Says Nothing New Yet From Istanb ..

Kremlin Spokesman Says Nothing New Yet From Istanbul Negotiation Process

4 minutes ago
 US Advises Ukraine on How to Preserve Items of Cul ..

US Advises Ukraine on How to Preserve Items of Cultural Heritage - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome UNSC's call for punishing ..

Pakistan, China welcome UNSC's call for punishing those responsible for Karachi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.