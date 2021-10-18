Intelligence Chiefs of US, S.Korea, Japan to Discuss N.Korea on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The heads of intelligence agencies from South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a closed-door meeting on Monday in Seoul to discuss the security situation on the Korean peninsula with North Korea high on the agenda, sources familiar with the situation told South Korean news agency Yonhap on Monday.

The chief of South Korea's National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won will meet with US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Japanese Cabinet Intelligence chief Hiroaki Takizawa.

The three officials are expected to share their assessments of the security situation on the Korean peninsula in light of the recent North Korean missile launches. They are also expected to discuss South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent proposal to officially declare the end of the Korean War of 1950-1953.

This will be the first meeting among the three intelligence chiefs since May in Tokyo and the first for Takiwaza since Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has taken office at the start of this month. It is assumed that Takiwaza's visit will shine light on the direction in which Tokyo's new policy on North Korea will be headed.

Ways to strengthen trilateral intelligence sharing relations may also be discussed at the meeting, the news agency noted.

Earlier in October, North Korea announced that it test-fired a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. The missile tests were criticized at a United Nations Security Council closed-door meeting which Pyongyang called an infringement on its sovereignty.