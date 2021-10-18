UrduPoint.com

Intelligence Chiefs Of US, S.Korea, Japan To Discuss N.Korea On Monday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

Intelligence Chiefs of US, S.Korea, Japan to Discuss N.Korea on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The heads of intelligence agencies from South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a closed-door meeting on Monday in Seoul to discuss the security situation on the Korean peninsula with North Korea high on the agenda, sources familiar with the situation told South Korean news agency Yonhap on Monday.

The chief of South Korea's National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won will meet with US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Japanese Cabinet Intelligence chief Hiroaki Takizawa.

The three officials are expected to share their assessments of the security situation on the Korean peninsula in light of the recent North Korean missile launches. They are also expected to discuss South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent proposal to officially declare the end of the Korean War of 1950-1953.

This will be the first meeting among the three intelligence chiefs since May in Tokyo and the first for Takiwaza since Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has taken office at the start of this month. It is assumed that Takiwaza's visit will shine light on the direction in which Tokyo's new policy on North Korea will be headed.

Ways to strengthen trilateral intelligence sharing relations may also be discussed at the meeting, the news agency noted.

Earlier in October, North Korea announced that it test-fired a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. The missile tests were criticized at a United Nations Security Council closed-door meeting which Pyongyang called an infringement on its sovereignty.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Visit Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea May October From Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Heinous Suicide Attack at Mosque ..

OIC Condemns the Heinous Suicide Attack at Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and DTCM sign MoU with KHL an ..

Dubai Sports Council and DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai hosted 17 international and domestic sports ..

Dubai hosted 17 international and domestic sports events during the weekend

36 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Twenty20 World Cup adds another feath ..

Local Press: Twenty20 World Cup adds another feather to UAE’s glittering sport ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.