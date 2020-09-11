UrduPoint.com
Intelligent Inspection Robots To Be Applied In Matiari-Lahore DC Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:31 PM

Intelligent inspection robots made in China will be applied in Matiari-Lahore DC Power Transmission and Transformation Project, first HVDC transmission line jointly built by Pakistan and China under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Intelligent inspection robots made in China will be applied in Matiari-Lahore DC Power Transmission and Transformation Project, first HVDC transmission line jointly built by Pakistan and China under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

As many as 20 intelligent inspection robots made in China finished debugging in last week, according to a report of China Economic Net (CEN).

According to the overall construction of Matiari-Lahore 660 KV DC Power Transmission and Transformation Project, it is expected that all the robots will be put into operation in March next year.

Regular inspection is a crucial part for the stable operation of key equipment in the project.

However, the traditional methods have many disadvantages, which have brought huge challenges for both workers and project, such as high labor intensity, low work efficiency and poor detection quality.

In order to make up for the deficiency of traditional fixed-point monitoring and manual inspection, the State Grid Corporation of China has started to develop intelligent inspection robot system for valve hall in 2012.

The system can realize all-weather, all-directional, all-autonomous intelligent inspection and monitoring.

Intelligent inspection robots for valve hall will effectively reduce labor intensity, reduce operation and maintenance costs, and improve the automation and intelligence level of normal inspection and management.

Since this March, the project group has selected 4 technicians and appointed them to debug the intelligent inspection robot system for valve hall.

After a long-term field debugging in the project, the 20 robots were permitted to be utilized in the project.

Up to now, the company has more than 270 valve hall robots service in Chinese major power transmission stations.

Matiari-Lahore 660 KV DC Power Transmission and Transformation Project, an important project under CPEC, is the first HVDC transmission line jointly built by Pakistan and China.

