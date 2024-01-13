'Intense' US blizzard blows Iowa caucus campaigning off course

Des Moines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Plunging temperatures, whipping wind and buckets of snow derailed the final stretch of caucus campaigning in the US state of Iowa Friday as Republican presidential hopefuls delivered their last pitches to voters.

Forecasters warned of "fairly intense blizzard conditions" throughout much of the Midwestern state, as the National Weather Service (NWS) said gusts of 50 to 55 miles (80 to 89 kilometers) per hour, paired with blowing snow, could reduce visibility down to a quarter of a mile.

The extreme weather was making life difficult for White House hopefuls Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who both canceled events just days before Monday's caucus in Iowa -- the first vote of the 2024 White House race.

"We want everyone to be safe," DeSantis told reporters in the state capital Des Moines.

The storm will be followed by an "Arctic outbreak" of "bitter cold," according to the NWS, with wind chill falling below -30 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 Celsius) in Iowa and across the region over the weekend.

Another two or more inches of snow was also predicted for the state, for a total of up to 10 inches in some areas, creating whiteout conditions.

Dozens of cars and trucks were seen overturned in Des Moines, and the Iowa State Patrol said on social media they had performed 355 "motorists assists" Friday before 1:30 pm (1930 GMT).

"Treacherous driving is expected to continue through the rest of today and into tonight," the state's local NWS posted on social media. "travel is highly discouraged!"

The weather raised serious concerns over caucus turnout as Haley and DeSantis seek to overtake former president Donald Trump, who is leading polls for the Republican presidential nomination by a wide margin nationally and in Iowa.

The state's Republican Governor Kim Reynolds promised, "We're going to get people to the polls on caucus night," regardless of the weather.

Former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Haley moved all of Friday's events online, even as she had implored Iowans to not let the weather stop them from showing up Monday.

"I'll brave anything we need to," DeSantis told reporters standing outside in the snow.

"We want to win, we're here to get every vote we can," said the 40-year-old, hoping to face President Joe Biden in the general election later this year.