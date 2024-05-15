Open Menu

Pakistan Qualifies For Central Asian Volleyball League Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 15, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

Pakistan team has reached the final of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Pakistan team has reached the final of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.

Pakistan defeated Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals with a convincing 3-0 set victory, winning 25-18, 27-25, 27-25. This marks Pakistan's fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation is hosting the event, where Pakistan has continued its winning streak, defeating Kyrgyzstan with its aggressive gameplay. Pakistan has already defeated Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka in previous matches.

In another match, Sri Lanka beat Iran by 3-0 with a score of 25-22, 25-17, 25-21. Meanwhile, Turkmenistan outplayed Afghanistan by 3-1 in sets, winning the match 18-25, 33-31, 25-17, 25-17.

Pakistan would face Iran in the final round of matches on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Sports Iran Sri Lanka Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Event Asia

Recent Stories

President for all-weather road infrastructure in G ..

President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

28 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to ..

Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

28 minutes ago
 Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan' ..

Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..

26 minutes ago
 Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during ca ..

Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign

28 minutes ago
 NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championshi ..

NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates ..

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places

28 minutes ago
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

30 minutes ago
 KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage d ..

KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

27 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, whea ..

Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilatera ..

Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..

27 minutes ago
 CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic ..

CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bil ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic inte ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports