KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KWSB) has issued a warning to residents regarding a potential water supply shortage expected from May 16 to May 19.

The shortage arises due to ongoing development work, KWSB spokesperson told a private news channel.

He said during this period, water supply from the New Pump House Gharo will be temporarily suspended due to development works conducted jointly by K-Electric and KWSB.

He urged residents to store water in their homes to mitigate the impact of the shortage. According to spokesperson, approximately 13 million gallons per day (MDG) reduction in water supply is anticipated over the three days of development work. The initiative, he stated involves the installation of new electrical equipment and panels at the Gharo pumping station, aiming to enhance infrastructure and service delivery.