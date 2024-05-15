KWB Alerts Residents Of Impending Water Shortage Due To Development Works
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) has issued a warning to residents regarding a potential water supply shortage expected from May 16 to May 19
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KWSB) has issued a warning to residents regarding a potential water supply shortage expected from May 16 to May 19.
The shortage arises due to ongoing development work, KWSB spokesperson told a private news channel.
He said during this period, water supply from the New Pump House Gharo will be temporarily suspended due to development works conducted jointly by K-Electric and KWSB.
He urged residents to store water in their homes to mitigate the impact of the shortage. According to spokesperson, approximately 13 million gallons per day (MDG) reduction in water supply is anticipated over the three days of development work. The initiative, he stated involves the installation of new electrical equipment and panels at the Gharo pumping station, aiming to enhance infrastructure and service delivery.
Recent Stories
President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan
Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements
Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..
Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign
NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition
Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..
Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..
CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic inte ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan5 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign5 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition8 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minister5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchanges5 minutes ago
-
CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for smooth traffic flow5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs district committee meeting to tackle hoarding in Sanghar5 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Major Babar Niazi laid to rest with full military honours4 minutes ago
-
Janitor returns Rs500,000 found on Islamabad streets4 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ayaz meets Ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Belgium4 minutes ago
-
ICMPD organizes workshop to enhance journalists' understanding of migration management, governance4 minutes ago