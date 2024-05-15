Open Menu

KWB Alerts Residents Of Impending Water Shortage Due To Development Works

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM

KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) has issued a warning to residents regarding a potential water supply shortage expected from May 16 to May 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KWSB) has issued a warning to residents regarding a potential water supply shortage expected from May 16 to May 19.

The shortage arises due to ongoing development work, KWSB spokesperson told a private news channel.

He said during this period, water supply from the New Pump House Gharo will be temporarily suspended due to development works conducted jointly by K-Electric and KWSB.

He urged residents to store water in their homes to mitigate the impact of the shortage. According to spokesperson, approximately 13 million gallons per day (MDG) reduction in water supply is anticipated over the three days of development work. The initiative, he stated involves the installation of new electrical equipment and panels at the Gharo pumping station, aiming to enhance infrastructure and service delivery.

Related Topics

Karachi Shortage Water May From Million

Recent Stories

President for all-weather road infrastructure in G ..

President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

5 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to ..

Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan' ..

Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..

3 minutes ago
 Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during ca ..

Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign

5 minutes ago
 NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championshi ..

NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates ..

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places

5 minutes ago
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball Le ..

Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

5 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

8 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, whea ..

Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilatera ..

Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..

5 minutes ago
 CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic ..

CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bil ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic inte ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan