Interest In Hosting Olympics 'never So High', Says IOC Boss
Published April 28, 2024
Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Despite threats from climate change, AI-enhanced doping or competition from e-sports, the boss of the International Olympic Committee believes the future has never looked so bright for his sports movement.
Thomas Bach, a 70-year-old German fencer, has run the Switzerland-based guardian of the Olympic Games since 2013 when interest in hosting the event was near rock-bottom after repeated scandals over costs and corruption.
Its diminished appeal was clear at the time of bidding for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics when there were only two candidates, Paris and Los Angeles, who divided the honours between themselves.
Since then, the 2032 Games have been awarded to Brisbane, Australia, and Bach told AFP in an interview at IOC headquarters on Friday that there were "double-digit" numbers of countries in the running for 2036.
"We have never been in such a favourable position. We have never seen such a high interest in hosting the Olympic Games," he said on Friday from his offices that overlook Lake Geneva.
After a string of Games in Western democracies, 2036 could be an opportunity for Saudi Arabia, sole candidate for the 2032 FIFA World Cup; Qatar, a losing candidate for 2032; Indonesia, or India.
"We are now 12 years away from these Games, so it is way too early to comment on any of these interests," Bach replied when asked about Saudi Arabia and Qatar, whose human rights records would make them contested destinations.
