International Atomic Energy Agency Sends COVID-19 Testing Equipment to 80 Countries

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has delivered over 250 consignments with COVID-19 testing equipment to 80 countries and expects to send out more in the coming days and weeks, the organization said in a press release on Thursday.

"One hundred and twenty countries turned to us for help. We mounted the biggest operation of assistance in the history of the IAEA.

This is emergency assistance and the effort is going to continue. I am encouraging countries and entities in a position to do so to contribute in this endeavour," the press release quoted IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi as saying.

Of those who requested assistance, 80 countries have already received COVID-19 testing supplies, such as laboratory consumables, key reagents and biosafety equipment, the press service specified.

The agency has also been offering online guidance for health workers.