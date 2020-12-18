UrduPoint.com
International Federation Of Journalists Condemns Killing Of Mexican Journalist

International Federation of Journalists Condemns Killing of Mexican Journalist

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday condemned the murder of Jaime Daniel Castano Zacarias, a photojournalist from Mexico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday condemned the murder of Jaime Daniel Castano Zacarias, a photojournalist from Mexico.

On December 9, Zacaria was assassinated in Jerez, a town and municipality in the north Mexican state of Zacatecas, after he photographed corpses on the side of a public highway. The journalist was shot by an unidentified man.

"The Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), which represents 600,000 members in 150 countries, is appalled by the assassination of Jaïme Daniel Castano Zacarias, a photojournalist from Jerez (Mexico) on Wednesday, December 9, 2020," the IFJ said in a press release.

IFJ said that Zacarias was previously threatened, adding that only the adoption of the International Convention for the Safety and Independence of Journalists and other Media Professional by the United Nations General Assembly would help to bring the criminals to trial and end the impunity enjoyed by them.

The Executive Committee recalled that Mexico was one of the most dangerous countries in the world for press freedom, with more than 100 journalists killed since the beginning of this century.

Earlier in December, the Press Emblem Campaign non-governmental organization said that the number of journalists killed across the world increased by 10 percent compared to last year, with 84 media workers killed in 30 countries since January.

