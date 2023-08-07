Intl gathering in Jeddah strengthens global security cooperation

A significant diplomatic assembly took place in Jeddah, as National Security Advisors and representatives from more than 40 nations and international entities, including the esteemed United Nations, converged to discuss crucial matters of international security

The distinguished event, chaired by Minister of State and Council of Ministers Member, National Security Advisor Dr. Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, was lauded as a significant step towards fostering global harmony and stability, said a press release issued by Saudi Ministry of Media on Sunday.

Expressing their gratitude and admiration, participants extended heartfelt thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its initiative in convening this pivotal gathering and graciously hosting it. This momentous assembly stood as a direct continuation of the tireless dedication and diplomacy of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, whose unwavering commitment to this cause had been evident since March 2022.

Diplomatic representatives from a diverse array of nations and organizations graced the event, all unified under the auspices of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Notable attendees included the Argentine Republic, the Commonwealth of Australia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Bulgaria, Canada, the Republic of Chile, the People's Republic of China, the Union of Comoros, the Czech Republic, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Estonia, as well as esteemed bodies like the European Commission and European Council.

The assembly also welcomed prominent nations such as the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of India, the Republic of Indonesia, the Italian Republic, Japan, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the State of Kuwait. The event further included participants from the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Romania, the Slovak Republic, the Republic of South Africa, the Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United Nations, and the United States of America among others.

The attendees found common ground on the paramount importance of international discussions and the exchange of perspectives to establish a solid foundation for global peace.

Emphasizing the significance of incorporating the constructive ideas and suggestions voiced during this monumental gathering, the representatives affirmed their commitment to a harmonious and secure world.

The meeting in Jeddah served as a testament to the power of international collaboration and diplomacy, showcasing how nations and organizations could come together to build a safer and more prosperous future for all.