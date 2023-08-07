Open Menu

Intl Gathering In Jeddah Strengthens Global Security Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Intl gathering in Jeddah strengthens global security cooperation

A significant diplomatic assembly took place in Jeddah, as National Security Advisors and representatives from more than 40 nations and international entities, including the esteemed United Nations, converged to discuss crucial matters of international security

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):A significant diplomatic assembly took place in Jeddah, as National Security Advisors and representatives from more than 40 nations and international entities, including the esteemed United Nations, converged to discuss crucial matters of international security.

The distinguished event, chaired by Minister of State and Council of Ministers Member, National Security Advisor Dr. Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, was lauded as a significant step towards fostering global harmony and stability, said a press release issued by Saudi Ministry of Media on Sunday.

Expressing their gratitude and admiration, participants extended heartfelt thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its initiative in convening this pivotal gathering and graciously hosting it. This momentous assembly stood as a direct continuation of the tireless dedication and diplomacy of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, whose unwavering commitment to this cause had been evident since March 2022.

Diplomatic representatives from a diverse array of nations and organizations graced the event, all unified under the auspices of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Notable attendees included the Argentine Republic, the Commonwealth of Australia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Bulgaria, Canada, the Republic of Chile, the People's Republic of China, the Union of Comoros, the Czech Republic, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Estonia, as well as esteemed bodies like the European Commission and European Council.

The assembly also welcomed prominent nations such as the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of India, the Republic of Indonesia, the Italian Republic, Japan, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the State of Kuwait. The event further included participants from the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Romania, the Slovak Republic, the Republic of South Africa, the Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United Nations, and the United States of America among others.

The attendees found common ground on the paramount importance of international discussions and the exchange of perspectives to establish a solid foundation for global peace.

Emphasizing the significance of incorporating the constructive ideas and suggestions voiced during this monumental gathering, the representatives affirmed their commitment to a harmonious and secure world.

The meeting in Jeddah served as a testament to the power of international collaboration and diplomacy, showcasing how nations and organizations could come together to build a safer and more prosperous future for all.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister World Australia United Nations Exchange Ukraine Turkey China Canada Egypt Kuwait Jeddah Saudi Germany Estonia Spain Indonesia Bahrain Brazil United Kingdom Bulgaria Japan Comoros Czech Republic South Africa Chile Romania United States Saudi Arabia Sweden United Arab Emirates Denmark March Sunday Media Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Rwanda

18 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher t ..

Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher to Win Fight Against Inflation ..

21 minutes ago
 South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trad ..

South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trade relations

22 minutes ago
 PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 ..

PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 for US Dollars

8 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Pee ..

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

26 minutes ago
 Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference ..

Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference concludes

8 minutes ago
Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site ..

Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site in California That Killed Thre ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC to hear PTI chief's plea for shifting from Att ..

IHC to hear PTI chief's plea for shifting from Attock to Adiala Jail on Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 German man held in France after wife freed from 12 ..

German man held in France after wife freed from 12 years captivity: police

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for ..

Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for Supporting Undesirable Organiz ..

26 minutes ago
 Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreeme ..

Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreement for Tashkent 2025 Asian You ..

48 minutes ago
 Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV P ..

Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV Programme

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World