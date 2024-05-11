Open Menu

Fresh Rains Pound Brazil's Flood-hit South As Evacuations Double

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Fresh rains pound Brazil's flood-hit south as evacuations double

Porto Alegre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The skies opened once again Friday in southern Brazil, offering little respite for those whose homes have been swallowed by floodwaters, while the number of people forced to evacuate doubled in 24 hours.

Residents of the state of Rio Grande do Sul were bracing for a weekend of heavy rainfall, hitting just as waters that turned city streets into rivers had begun to subside.

The deluge -- which experts link to climate change exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon -- has affected almost two million people, leaving 126 dead and 756 injured.

Another 141 people are still missing, according to authorities.

The state capital Porto Alegre, home to 1.4 million inhabitants, tried to resume some normalcy on Friday, with some businesses opening and traffic blocking streets as waters receded.

But then, the menacing grey clouds delivered a fresh downpour.

The region expects precipitation with "intense winds and hail," according to the National Institute of Meteorology.

The MetSul Meteorologia site reported "a new period of intense atmospheric instability," with up to 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain by Monday.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Traffic Rio Grande Porto Alegre Hail Brazil SITE Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

34 minutes ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

1 hour ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

10 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

10 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

10 hours ago
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

10 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

10 hours ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

10 hours ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

10 hours ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

10 hours ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From World