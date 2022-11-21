UrduPoint.com

Iran Attacks Headquarters Of Kurdish Opposition Party, Refugee Camp In Iraq - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 05:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Iranian armed forces have attacked a refugee camp and the headquarters of a Kurdish opposition party in Iraqi Kurdistan, Shafaq News reports citing sources.

The headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition party in the town of Koy Sanjaq in Erbil Governorate were attacked, as well as a refugee camp in Baharka, north of Erbil, Shafaq said late on Sunday night.

Sources told the news agency that there were casualties.

Meanwhile, Al-Sumaria tv reported citing sources that at least three missiles were launched at Koy Sanjaq.

Air raid sirens reportedly sounded at the US embassy in Erbil.

Earlier, the Kurdish Firat News Agency (ANF) reported that Turkey had once again carried out an air attack against the city of Kobani in northern Syria.

Farhad Shami, the head of the media center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani. Anadolu reported citing Turkey's defense ministry that an air operation against YPG, the military wing of the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (both designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations), was being carried out in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

