Iran Denies Reports Of 3 Deaths During Water Protests In Khuzestan - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

A video circulating allegedly showing the death of three people during protests against water shortages in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan is fake, the provincial deputy governor in charge of security affairs, Valiollah Hayati, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) A video circulating allegedly showing the death of three people during protests against water shortages in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan is fake, the provincial deputy governor in charge of security affairs, Valiollah Hayati, said on Monday.

"Khuzestan citizens are allowed to legally demand water supply in their districts ... These issues are being resolved by the government bodies, but in the meantime, Iran's sworn enemies made several videos about the death of three citizens for concrete purposes.

... The content of the video does not correspond to reality," Hayati said, as quoted by the state-run Mehr news agency.

The official, however, added that one person had indeed been shot dead by the protesters, who attempted to provoke the crowd.

The lack of water in southwestern Iran was brought on by the worst drought in the past fifty years. According to an Iranian water supply and sanitation company, out of 304 cities in Iran suffering drought, 101 cities are in the red zone, which means they are experiencing an acute shortage of water.

