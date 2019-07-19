UrduPoint.com
Iran Guards Say They Confiscated British Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:37 PM

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced Friday they had confiscated a British tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking "international maritime rules"

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced Friday they had confiscated a British tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking "international maritime rules".

The Stena Impero tanker "was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organisation when passing through the strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules," the Guards' official website Sepahnews announced.

