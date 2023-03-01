UrduPoint.com

Iran Hopes To Sign New Treaty On Relations With Russia In 2023 - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Iran Hopes to Sign New Treaty on Relations With Russia in 2023 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Tehran hopes that a new treaty on relations with Russia will be signed in 2023 to cap preparations for a basic interstate treaty which began back in 2020, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday.

"We hope to have this agreement signed by our two governments in 2023," Jalali said in an interview with Russia's Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

The ambassador noted that Tehran had already sent a draft treaty to Moscow, adding that the sides are currently conducting a detailed final study of the document.

On February 9, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Alexey Dedov told Sputnik that the document would be of strategic importance, but it was essential that the treaty be "solid, balanced and reflect the new realities of bilateral cooperation." According to the diplomat, the treaty will outline the main guidelines for further building of the entire complex of Russian-Iranian relations for the coming decades.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tehran February 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

32 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

1 hour ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.