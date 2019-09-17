Iran Refuses to Hold Talks With US on Any Level - Supreme Leader

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Tehran will not hold talks with Washington on any level, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.

"The policy of maximum pressure on Iran is not worth a dime, and the people in charge in the Islamic Republic are united in thinking that there will not be talks with the United States on any level," Khamenei said, as quoted on his website.