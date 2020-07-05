Iran Registers Record 163 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Iran has registered a record number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours as 163 patients died of the disease, which brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 11,571, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

The previous record was reported on June 29, when the authorities registered 162 victims of the infection.

According to the spokeswoman, the country has registered over 2,560 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours with the total toll rising to 240,438.

Meanwhile, 201,330 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

Since June 14, Iran has been registering more than 100 deaths per day in what many have dubbed the second wave of the virus. The surge took place after daily cases started to climb again in early June following the opening of mosques and restaurants. Since June 11, Iran is registering 2,200-2,700 COVID-19 cases a day on average.

Since July 5, face covering has become mandatory in all public places in Iran amid a surge in the coronavirus cases.