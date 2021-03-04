UrduPoint.com
Iran To Hold Technical Talks With UN Nuclear Watchdog In April - Grossi

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Iran will sit down with technical experts of the UN atomic watchdog in a month for talks on issues that include the discovery of uranium participles at suspected nuclear sites, the IAEA chief said Thursday.

"We are going to be starting this process of focused analysis of this situation with a technical meeting, which will take place in Iran in the beginning of April," Rafael Grossi told a press conference.

He said he hoped it would be followed by more technical or political talks in order to reach some form of consensus in time for the next regular meeting of the IAEA board of governors in June.

"What we are doing is facilitating: we are opening technical channels, which is what we can do. We are not on the political level," he added.

The IAEA and Iran struck a temporary bilateral understanding in February to allow international inspectors a limited access to nuclear sites for three months after Iran threatened to shut them out in retaliation for US sanctions.

