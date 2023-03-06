Iranian Court Sentences 6 Members of Ahvaz Liberation Movement to Death - Reports

A revolutionary court in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz imposed capital punishment on six members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, designated terrorist by Tehran, Iranian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A revolutionary court in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz imposed capital punishment on six members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, designated terrorist by Tehran, Iranian media reported on Monday.

The defendants were found guilty of killing two servicemen of the Iranian military's elite branch, Basij, as well as one police officer and one soldier, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz is a nationalist and separatist insurgent group which advocates the secession of the Khuzestan province from Iran and the establishment of an Arab state there. It also has an armed wing, the Mohiuddin Nasser Brigade, which has conducted several armed attacks in the country.