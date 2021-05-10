(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on its consulate in the Iraqi city of Karbala and urged Baghdad to beef up protection of diplomatic missions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

On Sunday dozens of protesters gathered outside the consulate, burning tires and setting fire to the perimeter wall. The attack came a day after prominent Iraqi activist Ihab Jawad al-Wazni was shot dead outside his home in Karbala by unknown assailants. Al-Wazni participated in anti-government protests in Iraq in October 2019, criticized corrupt government official, and urged an end to alleged Iranian influence in the city.

"Iran condemns attacks on its diplomatic mission in Iraq and hopes that the Iraqi government will fulfill its obligations to protect diplomatic missions," Khatibzadeh stated.

He added that a note of protest had been delivered to the Iraqi ambassador in Tehran.

Less than 24 hours since the murder of the civil activist, a correspondent from the tv channel Firat was critically wounded in the Iraqi city of Al Diwaniyah. In total, over 70 activists have been killed or the victim of assassination attempts in Iraq since the beginning of anti-government protests in October 2019. Dozens are said to have been kidnapped.