UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack On Country's Consulate In Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:21 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Country's Consulate in Iraq

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on its consulate in the Iraqi city of Karbala and urged Baghdad to beef up protection of diplomatic missions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on its consulate in the Iraqi city of Karbala and urged Baghdad to beef up protection of diplomatic missions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

On Sunday dozens of protesters gathered outside the consulate, burning tires and setting fire to the perimeter wall. The attack came a day after prominent Iraqi activist Ihab Jawad al-Wazni was shot dead outside his home in Karbala by unknown assailants. Al-Wazni participated in anti-government protests in Iraq in October 2019, criticized corrupt government official, and urged an end to alleged Iranian influence in the city.

"Iran condemns attacks on its diplomatic mission in Iraq and hopes that the Iraqi government will fulfill its obligations to protect diplomatic missions," Khatibzadeh stated.

He added that a note of protest had been delivered to the Iraqi ambassador in Tehran.

Less than 24 hours since the murder of the civil activist, a correspondent from the tv channel Firat was critically wounded in the Iraqi city of Al Diwaniyah. In total, over 70 activists have been killed or the victim of assassination attempts in Iraq since the beginning of anti-government protests in October 2019. Dozens are said to have been kidnapped.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Fire Protest Iran Iraq Tehran Karbala Baghdad October Sunday 2019 TV From Government

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.