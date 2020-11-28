UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Hassan Rouhani Accuses 'mercenary' Israel Of Scientist Assassination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:44 PM

Iran's Hassan Rouhani accuses 'mercenary' Israel of scientist assassination

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a "mercenary" for the US, blaming the Jewish state for assassinating one of Tehran's most prominent nuclear scientists

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a "mercenary" for the US, blaming the Jewish state for assassinating one of Tehran's most prominent nuclear scientists.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was "martyred" after being seriously wounded when assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside the capital Tehran on Friday, according to Iran's defence ministry.

"Once again, the wicked hands of the global arrogance, with the usurper Zionist regime as the mercenary, were stained with the blood of a son of this nation," Rouhani said in a statement on his official website.

Iran, a major Shiite power, generally uses the term "global arrogance" to refer to the United States.

Rouhani vowed that his death "does not disrupt" Iran's scientific progress and said the killing was due to the "weakness and inability" of Tehran's enemies to impede its growth.

He offered condolences to "the scientific community and the revolutionary people of Iran." The defence ministry said that Fakhrizadeh, who headed its reasearch and innovation organisation, died after medics failed to revive him.

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that there were "serious indications of an Israeli role" in the assassination.

The United States slapped sanctions on Fakhrizadeh in 2008 for "activities and transactions that contributed to the development of Iran's nuclear programme", and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once described him as the father of Iran's nuclear weapons programme.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted while travelling near Absard city in Tehran province's eastern Damavand county.

The New York Times said an American official and two other intelligence officials confirmed Israel was behind the attack, without giving further details.

Lebanon's Hezbollah said early Saturday that it "strongly condemns the terrorist operation that led to the martyrdom of the distinguished scientist and university professor Mohsen Fakhrizadeh." The powerful Shiite movement added that it asks "God Almighty" to elevate him to the highest ranks "alongside his predecessors of martyrs and scholars, especially those who were treacherously martyred at the hands of Zionist and international gangs of murder and terrorism".

The killing of Fakhrizadeh is the latest in a series of assassinations of nuclear scientists in Iran in recent years that the Islamic republic has blamed on Israel.

Former CIA director John Brennan warned on Friday the assassination risked sparking a wider conflagration in the middle East.

"This was a criminal act and highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation and a new round of regional conflict," Brennan tweeted.

The assassination comes less than two months before US President-elect Joe Biden is to take office.

Biden has promised a return to diplomacy with Iran after four hawkish years under Donald Trump, who withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and began re-imposing crippling sanctions.

amh/dwo/kam\932

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Israel Iran Nuclear CIA Trump Car Died Tehran Progress New York United States Middle East Criminals 2018 God Jew From Blood

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 27,100 New COVID-19 Cases in Past ..

1 minute ago

4th national Mas-Wrestling Championship postponed ..

1 minute ago

Katas Raj Temples: Serenity of 'Pond of Tears,' do ..

2 minutes ago

Iran’s top nuclear scientist Moshen Fakhrizadeh ..

10 minutes ago

US Sends USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrier, Other Warshi ..

28 minutes ago

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reaches Lahore

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.