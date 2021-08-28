Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay an official visit to Damascus on Sunday to meet with Syria's president and foreign minister, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay an official visit to Damascus on Sunday to meet with Syria's president and foreign minister, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Amirabdollahian will meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during the visit to Damascus," the source said.

This will be Amirabdollahian's first visit to Syria after appointment as Iran's foreign minister this past week. He used to serve as a deputy foreign minister in the second administration of ex-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The Iranian delegation will travel to Syria from Iraq, where Amirabdollahian took part in Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference on Saturday.

Syria did not attend the conference. In his closing remarks, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that the conference's participants were divided over whether or not Damascus should have been invited. In additional to officials representing regional countries, the Baghdad conference was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.