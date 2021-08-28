UrduPoint.com

Iran's New Foreign Minister To Visit Syria On Sunday For Top-Level Talks - Source

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 10:54 PM

Iran's New Foreign Minister to Visit Syria on Sunday for Top-Level Talks - Source

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay an official visit to Damascus on Sunday to meet with Syria's president and foreign minister, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay an official visit to Damascus on Sunday to meet with Syria's president and foreign minister, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Amirabdollahian will meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during the visit to Damascus," the source said.

This will be Amirabdollahian's first visit to Syria after appointment as Iran's foreign minister this past week. He used to serve as a deputy foreign minister in the second administration of ex-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The Iranian delegation will travel to Syria from Iraq, where Amirabdollahian took part in Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference on Saturday.

Syria did not attend the conference. In his closing remarks, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that the conference's participants were divided over whether or not Damascus should have been invited. In additional to officials representing regional countries, the Baghdad conference was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Related Topics

Syria Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Iran Iraq Damascus Visit Baghdad Sunday From

Recent Stories

Administrative vacuum in Afghanistan may result in ..

Administrative vacuum in Afghanistan may result in serious crisis: Chaudhry Fawa ..

48 seconds ago
 Thousands rally to 'hug' Spain's dying Mar Menor l ..

Thousands rally to 'hug' Spain's dying Mar Menor lagoon

49 seconds ago
 Two ACs suspended over poor performance

Two ACs suspended over poor performance

51 seconds ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

52 seconds ago
 Tarin terms 'Kamyab Pakistan Program' revolutionar ..

Tarin terms 'Kamyab Pakistan Program' revolutionary initiative of PM to empower ..

39 minutes ago
 Ministers, MPAs discuss women rights

Ministers, MPAs discuss women rights

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.