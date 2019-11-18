UrduPoint.com
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow To Crack Down On Protests Undermining Security - Reports

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:34 PM

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards promised on Monday to crack down on any unrest that threatens to undermine the national security, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards promised on Monday to crack down on any unrest that threatens to undermine the national security, media reported.

Violent protests hit the country last week after the government announced a hike in gasoline prices.

At least one protester and several police officers are said to have died, and dozens rioters have been arrested.

The Guards, who are an elite arm of the Iranian military, said they would help maintain stability in Iranian cities and respond quickly to any challenge, according to Iran's semi-official news agency Mehr.

The military also urged Iranians not to listen to "satanic calls" of enemies who want to sow discord in the Islamic Republic and pointed the finger of blame at the United States.

