(@FahadShabbir)

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani returned to the Austrian capital city of Vienna on Monday to continue negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) and the lifting of the US sanctions against Tehran, Iranian official media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani returned to the Austrian capital city of Vienna on Monday to continue negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) and the lifting of the US sanctions against Tehran, Iranian official media reported.

The eighth round of Vienna talks started on December 7. On Friday, the envoys returned to their capitals for consultations. The dialogue in Vienna is set to continue this week.

Bagheri Kani, the Iranian top negotiator, returned to Vienna on Monday to resume talks with the P4+1 (the UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany) following several consultations with senior officials in Tehran on technical and expert issues, IRNA news agency said.

The seventh round of negotiations on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal ended on December 17.

The sides agreed on two drafts of the deal, which took into account Iranian interests. Bagheri Kani called the talks successful, while US spokesman Ned price expressed some skepticism, saying that negotiations should be a "matter of weeks," but not a "matter of months."

JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Iranian authorities responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.