Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Iraqi government said it was organising a repatriation flight this Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis.

"Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" from Belarus, Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television overnight Sunday to Monday.