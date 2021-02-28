UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Police Detain 23 People During Anti-Lockdown Protest In Dublin - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Irish Police Detain 23 People During Anti-Lockdown Protest in Dublin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The Irish police (Gardai) have detained 23 people in central Dublin as a protest against the coronavirus-related restrictions grew into clashes with the law enforcement, Ireland's RTE broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the news outlet, hundreds of protesters gathered in the center of the city and headed to St. Stephen's Green Park. While the mob was approaching the park, one of the protesters shot a firecracker at a police officer. Following the incident, the law enforcement reportedly started to disperse the demonstration, using batons.

Three police officers were injured during the clashes, according to the report.

Former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar condemned the violence against the police amid the tense situation caused by the pandemic.

"Horrified to see this on our streets. Irish people have spent last year fighting Covid. There is no excuse for violence to Gardai or anyone. This behaviour on Grafton St by a selfish few undermines sacrifices that millions have made in the last 12 months," Varadkar wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Irish government extended the COVID-19 lockdown until April 5 due to a surge in new cases in the republic. As of Saturday, Ireland has confirmed 218,980 COVID-19 cases and 4,313 deaths, with 738 cases and 13 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Protest Police Twitter Grafton Leo Dublin Ireland April Government Million

Recent Stories

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

18 minutes ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

20 minutes ago

Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cult ..

20 minutes ago

Guardiola ranks Man City's record run as one of hi ..

20 minutes ago

Eight-try Clermont thrash hapless Agen in Top 14

20 minutes ago

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.