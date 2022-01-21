UrduPoint.com

IS Attack On Syria Jail Killed 18 Kurdish Security Forces: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 03:07 PM

At least 18 Kurdish security forces, including guards, were killed in an Islamic State group attack on a Syrian prison housing thousands of suspected militants, a war monitor said Friday

At least 18 Kurdish security forces, including guards, were killed in an Islamic State group attack on a Syrian prison housing thousands of suspected militants, a war monitor said Friday.

"The number of those killed among Kurdish internal security forces and prison guards stands at 18," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, calling it the largest such attack since the IS proto-state was declared defeated in 2019.

