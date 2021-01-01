(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the recent attack in Grozny, the main city of Russia's Chechen Republic, the Reuters news agency reported on Friday citing Islamists' media.

On Monday, the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that two terrorists armed with knives made an attempt to seize weapons from police officers, resulting in one officer dead and another one injured while the attackers were gunned down by law enforcement.

The Chechen leader added that the attackers were brothers from the neighboring Republic of Ingushetia. They had been living in the Chechen Republic since 2012 and worked at a bakery.