Islamists Boost Recruitment in Russia Outside Traditional Muslim Communities - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Radical Islamists in Russia have stepped up efforts to recruit persons who do not traditionally belong to Muslim communities, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

"In order to involve young people in illegal activities, representatives of radical Islamic fundamentalists have intensified work on the adoption of islam by persons who do not traditionally belong to the peoples of Muslim culture," Patrushev said at a video conference on national security in the Central Federal District.