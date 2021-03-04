TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Israeli Environment Minister Gila Gamliel accused Iran of "environmental terrorism", blaming Tehran for the oil spill off the Israeli Mediterranean coast, as a result of which about 160 kilometers of beaches were contaminated with oil products.

"After reducing the number of suspects in the incident, we found that this is not just an environmental crime, but environmental terrorism.

A pirate ship owned by a Libyan company that left Iran is responsible for causing damage to the environment," Gamliel said in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier, Gamliel said Israel had identified the ship responsible for the oil spill that polluted the Israeli coast. The investigation of the ecological disaster was conducted by an Environmental Protection Ministry department.

The Emerald oil tanker is accused of contamination. Israel intends to seek compensation.