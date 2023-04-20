Israel, Azerbaijan Start New Era of Strategic Relationship - Israeli Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, said Israel and Azerbaijan have opened a new era of strategic relations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, said Israel and Azerbaijan have opened a new era of strategic relations.

"Today we talked about strengthening ties and developing cooperation in the areas of security, economy and so on.

This is a new era in the strategically important relations between our countries." Cohen said on Twitter.

Cohen, who arrived in Baku the day before on a two-day visit, thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for hospitality.

Earlier during the visit, the Israeli top diplomat also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to the Israeli minister, the politicians discussed "strategic regional issues, the main of which are regional security and the fight against terrorism."