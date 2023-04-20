UrduPoint.com

Israel, Azerbaijan Start New Era Of Strategic Relationship - Israeli Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Israel, Azerbaijan Start New Era of Strategic Relationship - Israeli Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, said Israel and Azerbaijan have opened a new era of strategic relations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, said Israel and Azerbaijan have opened a new era of strategic relations.

"Today we talked about strengthening ties and developing cooperation in the areas of security, economy and so on.

This is a new era in the strategically important relations between our countries." Cohen said on Twitter.

Cohen, who arrived in Baku the day before on a two-day visit, thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for hospitality.

Earlier during the visit, the Israeli top diplomat also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to the Israeli minister, the politicians discussed "strategic regional issues, the main of which are regional security and the fight against terrorism."

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Visit Baku Azerbaijan Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

27 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand E ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand Eid Musalla in Khuzam

35 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Mu ..

Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Musallah

42 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Za ..

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

16 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al Fitr

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.