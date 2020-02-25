UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Attack Islamic Jihad Facilities In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Israel Defense Forces Attack Islamic Jihad Facilities in Gaza

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Israel Forces (IDF) have attacked some facilities belonging to the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Monday.

"A short while ago, IDF warplanes and helicopters attacked Islamic Jihad facilities throughout the Gaza Strip, including the Khan Younis military object, which has been used to train and store weapons, and the group's underground infrastructure," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that over 40 rockets had been fired by militants from Gaza at Israeli territory over the past 24 hours. One rocket hit a children's playground in the Israeli city of Sderot, but there have been no reports about casualties.

On Sunday, IDF said that Palestinian militants had fired 21 rockets into southern Israel and 13 of them had been intercepted.

Shortly after that, Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the shelling, prompting Israel to attack dozens of Islamic Jihad's targets in Gaza and Syria in response.

Schools in the southern parts of the country, including Sderot and Ashkelon cities, have been closed over the increased tensions, while all mass events in the area have been halted. Rail service between Ashkelon and Beersheba has also been suspended.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.

