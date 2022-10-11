UrduPoint.com

Israel Satisfied With Draft Border Demarcation Deal With Lebanon - Security Council Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Israel is satisfied with the draft agreement on the demarcation of maritime borders with Lebanon, as all Israeli requirements have been taken into account, Eyal Hulata, the head of the Israeli National Security Council, said on Tuesday.

"All our conditions have been met, and the demanded changes have been made. We have preserved Israel's security interests. We are on the way to the historic agreement," Hulata said in a statement released by the Office of Israeli Prime Minister.

Last Sunday, Lebanon received the final version of the document to be signed with Israel from US mediator Amos Hochstein. On Monday, Al Araby broadcaster reported, citing official sources, that the two countries can sign the border agreement in the Lebanese town of Naqoura on October 20. Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in turn, expressed hope that all the agreement-related procedures would be completed in the coming days, given the tangible progress in the negotiations.

Last week, Lebanon informed Israel about changes it was seeking to the deal. However, Lapid told the Israeli negotiating team to reject them, a senior source told Sputnik. Lapid made it clear that Israel will not compromise its security and economic interests in any way, even if that means there will be no agreement any time soon, according to the source.

The negotiations on the demarcation of land and maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel have been taking place in Naqoura since 1996 on the basis of the memorandum of understanding under the UN auspices and the US mediation. In June 2022, Israel urged the Lebanese authorities to speed up the talks. It called the Karish gas field its strategic asset and assured Lebanon of the absence of plans to produce gas in the disputed territory.

