Israel Shuts Off Access To Gaza Strip For Foreign Reporters - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:49 PM

Israel has banned foreign journalists from entering Palestine's Gaza Strip through the Erez (Beit Hanoun in Arabic) border crossing starting from Tuesday until further notice, the nation's Ministry of Defense Crossing Points Authority said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Israel has banned foreign journalists from entering Palestine's Gaza Strip through the Erez (Beit Hanoun in Arabic) border crossing starting from Tuesday until further notice, the nation's Ministry of Defense Crossing Points Authority said on Tuesday.

Erez is the only crossing, which is generally used by civilians to reach the Palestinian enclave.

"Journalists are prohibited from traveling through the Erez checkpoint until further notice," the authority said in a statement.

The decision came amid the ongoing escalation between Israel's security forces and Palestinians in the Old City of Jerusalem, including near the Al Aqsa Mosque.

On Monday, the Hamas movement demanded that Israel withdraw its military from the areas of Al-Aqsa and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that more than 200 rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel. In response, Israel struck 130 targets of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group, including 2 tunnels, a Hamas intelligence facility and weapons manufacturing and storage sites.

Shortly after, the IDF wrote on Twitter that it has destroyed "a squad of Hamas terrorists operating anti-tank missiles in Gaza" and vowed to continue operations against what it described as terrorist activities.

