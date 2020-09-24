UrduPoint.com
Israel Toughens Second Lockdown As Virus Cases Surge

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Israel toughens second lockdown as virus cases surge

Israel toughened its coronavirus measures on Thursday as a second nationwide lockdown now nearing its second week failed to bring down the world's highest infection rat

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Israel toughened its coronavirus measures on Thursday as a second nationwide lockdown now nearing its second week failed to bring down the world's highest infection rate.

The new rules will close the vast majority of workplaces, shutter markets and further limit prayers and demonstrations.

"Over the past two days, we've heard from experts that if we don't take immediate and harsh measures, we'll reach an abyss," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday, at the start of a cabinet meeting to thrash out the new measures.

The government's latest move comes as the country is poised to enter the second week of a three-week lockdown imposed last Friday, which included the closure of schools and restrictions on work and leisure.

