Israel Vaccinates 5 Million Nationals Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A resident of Israel became the 5 millionth citizen of the country who received the vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which means about 56 percent of the Israeli population have been vaccinated.

"I feel great," the pregnant woman said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was present at the vaccination, called the day "awesome."

"Go get vaccinated. Let's do it together. Follow the rules. And by the end of April, all adults over 16 years old will be vaccinated, with God's help and with your help," Netanyahu said.

Mass vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Israel on December 20, 2020. On January 10, 2021, those vaccinated began to receive the second dose.

