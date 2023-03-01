Israeli Parliament Approves 2nd Part of Judicial Reform Amid Mass Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday approved the second part of a controversial judicial reform pushed by the Israeli government, which would limit the Supreme Court's authority, amid widespread protests in the country, Israeli media reported.

The vote passed with nine members in favor, while several opposition lawmakers were removed from session for voicing objections, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

Israeli police fired stun grenades at demonstrators blocking traffic on the streets of Tel Aviv and disrupting public transport operations, media reported. One protester was injured by a stun grenade that hit his head, while dozens of others were detained by security services for disturbing the peace, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper. The police have also reportedly used tear gas against demonstrators in the center of Tel Aviv.

The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution and a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.