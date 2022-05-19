Israeli Prime Minister, Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bilateral Relations, Ukraine - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as the situation in Ukraine and its implications, in a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening, Bennett's office said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations. Prime Minister Bennett noted that he looks forward to the Chancellor's visit to Israel in approximately two months in the framework of signing of the joint declaration on a strategic partnership between the two countries," the office said.

"Prime Minister Bennett thanked Chancellor Nehammer for Austria's support of Israel and for the deep friendship between the two countries, especially the solidarity that Austria has expressed for Israel in light of the recent terrorist attacks," it said.

According to the statement, the prime minister and the chancellor also discussed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and its implications.