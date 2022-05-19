UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister, Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bilateral Relations, Ukraine - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Israeli Prime Minister, Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bilateral Relations, Ukraine - Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as the situation in Ukraine and its implications, in a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening, Bennett's office said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations. Prime Minister Bennett noted that he looks forward to the Chancellor's visit to Israel in approximately two months in the framework of signing of the joint declaration on a strategic partnership between the two countries," the office said.

"Prime Minister Bennett thanked Chancellor Nehammer for Austria's support of Israel and for the deep friendship between the two countries, especially the solidarity that Austria has expressed for Israel in light of the recent terrorist attacks," it said.

According to the statement, the prime minister and the chancellor also discussed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and its implications.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Israel Ukraine Russia Visit Austria

Recent Stories

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine V ..

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

5 hours ago
 US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland ..

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

5 hours ago
 US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test ..

US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test During Biden Trip to Asia - Su ..

5 hours ago
 PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooper ..

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

5 hours ago
 Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for ..

Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for Winter

5 hours ago
 Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.