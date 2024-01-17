Israeli strikes kill five in West Bank

Israeli strikes killed five people in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, including four at a refugee camp, emergency services and the Israeli army said

The Palestinian Red Crescent said an Israeli strike killed four people in the northern city of Tulkarem.

"Palestine Red Crescent teams transport four martyrs from inside Tulkarem camp due to the occupation's bombardment," the group said in a statement.

An official at the camp confirmed the men had been killed in the strike.

"The camp is besieged by aircraft and heavy numbers of the Israeli army, and tanks," Faisal Salama told AFP.

An AFP correspondent saw a pile of debris and mangled remains of a car that was hit in the strike near the camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Israeli army raids and attacks by settlers have killed around 350 people in the territory, according to an AFP tally based on sources from both sides.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, home to about three million Palestinians, since the Six-Day War of 1967.