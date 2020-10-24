UrduPoint.com
Issue Of New START Treaty Extension Must Be Swiftly Resolved - Medvedev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Issue of New START Treaty Extension Must Be Swiftly Resolved - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The issue of extending the New START arms reduction deal between the United States and Russia requires a prompt resolution, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions.

"

"The issue of prolongation of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) also needs to be promptly resolved. We have already articulated our position concerning the extension of this crucial document," Medvedev's article published on the RT channel's website read.

