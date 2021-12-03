UrduPoint.com

Italy Agrees Compensation Over Venice Cruise Ship Ban

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:19 PM

Italy agrees compensation over Venice cruise ship ban

The Italian government announced 57.5 million euros ($65 million) in compensation Friday for cruise companies and operators affected by its decision to ban large ships from the centre of Venice

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Italian government announced 57.5 million Euros ($65 million) in compensation Friday for cruise companies and operators affected by its decision to ban large ships from the centre of Venice.

The ban, which took effect in August, followed years of warnings that the giant floating hotels risked causing irreparable damage to the lagoon city, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Some 30 million euros has been allocated for 2021 for shipping companies who incurred costs in "rescheduling routes and refunding passengers who cancelled trips", the infrastructure ministry said in a statement.

A further 27.5 million euros -- five million this year and the rest in 2022 -- was allocated for the terminal operator and related companies, it said.

The decision to ban large cruise ships from the centre of Venice in July came just days before a meeting of the UN's cultural organisation UNESCO, which had proposed adding Venice to a list of endangered heritage sites.

The biggest ships are due to be diverted to the city's industrial port of Marghera, although the infrastructure is still being built. Smaller cruise liners are still allowed through St Mark's and the Giudecca canals.

The passengers aboard cruise ships provide a huge economic boost to Venice, but many residents complain the ships cause large waves that undermine the city's foundations and harm the fragile ecosystem of its lagoon.

Related Topics

World United Nations Venice SITE July August From Government Million

Recent Stories

Biden Says to Sign Later on Friday Stopgap Funding ..

Biden Says to Sign Later on Friday Stopgap Funding Bill to Keep US Government Op ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor meets Lindsay Hoyle; discusses Afghanista ..

Governor meets Lindsay Hoyle; discusses Afghanistan, Pak-UK relations

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discuss Energy Issues - Kremlin

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Energy Issues - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Special persons important part of our society says ..

Special persons important part of our society says CM Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 US State of Nebraska Detects Six Cases of Omicron ..

US State of Nebraska Detects Six Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant - Health O ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.